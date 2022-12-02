Kim Kardashian Ditches Balenciaga for Art Basel as Huge Celebs Descend in Miami
12/2/2022 6:46 AM PT
Kim Kardashian had a very noticeable sidekick missing as she hit her first night of Art Basel celebrations ... she stepped out without Balenciaga.
Kim was among a slew of celebs -- including Madonna, James Blake, Travis Scott, Rande Gerber, Serena Williams, Khloe Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio -- to hit Miami for the annual art show which brings out huge collectors, stars and billionaires alike.
Of course, Kim's almost always decked out in the most recent Balenciaga gear at major events like this, but it was very clearly missing from her look. It appears, instead, she wore Rick Owens and Supreme ... and still looked hot as ever.
TMZ broke the story ... Kim cut any plans to work with Balenciaga in the future after the brand launched a controversial BDSM-inspired ad campaign with kids. Our sources said Balenciaga had offered Kim a campaign for 2023, but she turned it down.
As for Madonna -- she hit the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party -- and Leo was spotted partying on biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli's $150 million superyacht with buddy Tobey Maguire.