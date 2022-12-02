Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian Ditches Balenciaga for Art Basel as Huge Celebs Descend in Miami

12/2/2022 6:46 AM PT
Stars At Art Basel 2022
Mega/Backgrid

Kim Kardashian had a very noticeable sidekick missing as she hit her first night of Art Basel celebrations ... she stepped out without Balenciaga.

Getty

Kim was among a slew of celebs -- including Madonna, James Blake, Travis Scott, Rande Gerber, Serena Williams, Khloe Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio -- to hit Miami for the annual art show which brings out huge collectors, stars and billionaires alike.

Mega/Backgrid

Of course, Kim's almost always decked out in the most recent Balenciaga gear at major events like this, but it was very clearly missing from her look. It appears, instead, she wore Rick Owens and Supreme ... and still looked hot as ever.

kim kardashian
Mega/Backgrid

TMZ broke the story ... Kim cut any plans to work with Balenciaga in the future after the brand launched a controversial BDSM-inspired ad campaign with kids. Our sources said Balenciaga had offered Kim a campaign for 2023, but she turned it down.

leonardo dicaprio
Backgrid

As for Madonna -- she hit the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party -- and Leo was spotted partying on biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli's $150 million superyacht with buddy Tobey Maguire.

