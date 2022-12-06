Mickey Mantle '52 Topps #311 Card Up For Auction, Expected To Fetch $1.5 Mil

Mickey Mantle's 1952 Topps #311 card, one of the most coveted ever made, is on the block ... and the auction tells TMZ Sports the piece is estimated to sell for around $1.5 MILLION!

The rare card -- graded near mint/mint 8 by CSG -- is from Mantle's second season in the Majors and has a near-flawless surface, according to SCP Auctions, the folks auctioning the historic card.

The card was the first Mantle made by Topps (Bowman produced his rookie card) ... and the design is iconic.

The front features a large picture of Mantle in his Yankees-fitted cap with a bat resting on his shoulder ... with Mick staring off-camera.

The back features stats from Mickey's minor league career, where he spent three seasons before being called up to the big leagues. Mantle's numbers from his 1951 rookie season.

Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG) VP Andy Broome examined the Mantle up close in October, and called it more than just a card, but rather "a piece of artwork."

Mantle's career spanned 18 seasons with the Yankees. He was a 3-time MVP and 7x World Series champion.

Mantle also made 20-time All-Star teams (there used to be two ASGs a season). He also won the batting title (.353) and Triple Crown (52 HR, 130 RBI) in 1956. Mickey was one of the greatest hitters to ever hold a bat.

To get an idea of the card's value ... earlier this year, an inferior #311 (it wasn't in as good of shape) sold for $1.56 million at auction.

A 9.5 graded version sold this year for -- brace yourself -- an astonishing $12.5 million at auction.

As for SCP's #311, the auction's already live and has 9 bids ... with the high mark coming in at $536K.