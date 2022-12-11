NBA Champion, Longtime Coach Paul Silas Dead At 79

Three-time NBA champion Paul Silas, who was LeBron James' first professional coach, has died. He was 79 years old.

Longtime Boston insider Bob Ryan shared the news on Sunday ... writing, "I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age 79. To watch him play was a joy. To be his friend was an honor."

Silas, whose coaching career began in 1980 with the San Diego Clippers, was an accomplished player in his own right before coaching LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04.

Long before Silas was a head coach, he was a 2-time All-Star and was selected to 5 All-defensive teams.

Paul also won three championships with the Boston Celtics in 1974, 1976, and 1979.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson shared his condolences on Twitter ... writing, "RIP to Hall of Famer, 3X NBA Champion, and my guy Paul Silas."

Silas had a 69-77 record in two seasons at the helm with LeBron and Co.

Magic continued ... "Paul made a huge contribution to the game of basketball and will be sorely missed! Cookie and I send our prayers and condolences to the entire Silas family."

RIP to Hall of Famer, 3X NBA Champion, and my guy Paul Silas. Paul made a huge contribution to the game of basketball and will be sorely missed! Cookie and I send our prayers and condolences to the entire Silas family 🙏🏾❤️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 11, 2022 @MagicJohnson

Paul's son, Stephen Silas, followed in his father's footsteps ... becoming an NBA head coach with the Rockets in 2020.