2x Olympic Champ David Rudisha Survives Plane Crash, 'Scary Episode'

David Rudisha, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the best middle-distance runners in the world, survived a horrifying plane crash -- and is grateful to be alive.

Rudisha, a native of Kenya, told the Nation newspaper his plane took off after he attended the annual Maasai Olympics event at the wildlife sanctuary in Kajiado South-East Kenya when disaster struck.

DR told the outlet about seven or eight minutes into the flight the engine malfunctioned, resulting in the plane going down in the Imbirkiana area in Kajiado.

"It was a scary episode where you hold your heart in your hand as you pray to God," Rudisha said. "The pilot did an incredible job to keep the plane afloat and stable for long."

Rudisha was on board with five other people at the time of the crash. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, and they were all evacuated to Makindu Hospital for treatment.

"We thank God we all came out alive with some soft tissue injuries that were treated before all were discharged save for one," said Rudisha.

Unfortunately for Rudisha (or maybe fortunately), this isn't the first time the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics 800m champion almost lost his life in a serious accident.

In 2019, the two-time Olympic champ's SUV crashed into a bus in a Kenyan village. Luckily, David escaped the crash with minor injuries.