Qatari Photographer Khalid al-Misslam Dies While Covering World Cup

Khalid al-Misslam Photographer Dead ... While Covering World Cup

12/12/2022 7:21 AM PT
photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam

Another tragedy has struck the 2022 FIFA World Cup ... Qatari photographer Khalid al-Misslam suddenly passed away while covering the famous soccer event on Saturday.

A local Qatari outlet reports al-Misslam -- who worked for Al Kass TV -- collapsed during the Saturday games and died later in the local hospital.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam

"Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," the Gulf Times said.

"We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him and send our deepest condolences to his family."

Of course, al-Misslam's death is chilling ... because he's not the only person who has died. A popular American soccer journalist passed away over the weekend at the World Cup.

Grant Wahl
Getty

CBS Sports' Grant Wahl also collapsed ... while working the Netherlands-Argentina match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday. He passed away after being transported to the hospital by Uber.

The 49-year-old was battling bronchitis but CBS News reports the death to be a heart attack.

I BELIEVE HE WAS KILLED
Instagram / @eewahl

But, Grant's brother, Eric, believes there was foul play. He says Grant was receiving death threats after wearing a shirt in Qatar supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Wahl had also been critical of the Qatari government.

Wahl's untimely death has devastated a lot of people ... including LeBron James who said Grant, who wrote his first Sports Illustrated cover story, was "always pretty cool to be around."

R.I.P.

