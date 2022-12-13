Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Settles Louisville Lawsuits for $2 Million

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has settled 2 lawsuits against the city of Louisville over the botched raid at his apartment that took her life more than 2 years ago.

Walker's attorneys say he'll get $2 million from Louisville over his state and federal suits filed against the city. One of his lawyers, Steve Romines, said Breonna's death would "haunt Kenny for the rest of his life."

He added, "He will live with the effects of being put in harm’s way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor."

Kenneth claimed the police violated his rights by not announcing themselves in 2020 when they busted into his home, and that they used excessive force in gunning down Breonna. Remember, whether the cops actually knocked or not was the subject of much scrutiny.

After insisting they knocked and announced themselves several times, a handful of Louisville PD officers breached the premises ... and Kenneth opened fire, believing an intruder was trying to get into the home. When one officer was hit, they shot back and killed Breonna.

The issue of "no-knock" warrants fell under a microscope in the wake of all this -- while the officers did, in fact, obtain such a warrant ... they say they knocked anyway, but Walker has maintained all along he didn't hear a peep and was simply protecting himself.

None of the officers involved has been criminally charged in direct connection to Breonna's death -- only for conduct related to the case, like wanton endangerment. Walker was charged with attempted murder at first, but that was dropped.