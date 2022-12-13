Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Carpenter Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Woman On Concrete

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter, who played in 12 games for the Chanticleers this season, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threw a woman onto a concrete sidewalk -- causing injuries ... though he denies the whole thing.

Police say in an incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, that officers responded to a house party in Conway, S.C. on Saturday night regarding an alleged assault that had taken place at around 11:30 PM.

In the docs, officers say a woman claimed that earlier in the night, she and Carpenter were in the garage of the party ... when he "began making sexual advances towards her."

Police say the woman told them she rejected him -- but he still attempted to kiss her and "grab her butt." According to the report, the woman said other partygoers saw what was going on, and pulled the football player away from her.

COASTAL CAROLINA! Jared Brown 24 yard run, next play Bryce Carpenter hits Xavier Gravette for the 31 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/KZfKQbDaCl — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 4, 2022 @FTBeard7

Later on, police say the woman told them she saw Carpenter sitting on a sidewalk and "approached him to speak to him about what he was doing."

Cops say Carpenter then got up from the curb, and "attempted to advance on the victim again."

According to the report, she pushed him away -- and that's when he allegedly snapped.

Carpenter was accused of grabbing her, picking her up and throwing her down onto a concrete sidewalk. In the docs, cops say the woman suffered scratches on her back and arms -- as well as a hematoma on the back of her head.

Cops say in the docs that Carpenter told them he never went to any parties on Saturday night -- "and was home the entire time."

Police say Carpenter was arrested at 1:45 AM on Sunday morning. Court records show he's since been charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery.

Coastal Carolina said in a statement following the arrest that Carpenter has now been suspended indefinitely from the team.