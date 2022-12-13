Marc Anthony Worldwide Virtual Concert Streamer Sued Over Failed Stream

Marc Anthony's failed worldwide virtual concert is sparking a legal war between the promoter and the streaming service ... and it's getting nasty.

The promoter, Loud and Live, is suing streaming platform Maestro ... claiming the streaming service didn't hold up its end of the bargain in a virtual event that spectacularly crashed and burned.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Loud and Live claims it approached Maestro about live streaming a Marc Anthony concert to a global audience during the pandemic, signing a deal after Maestro assured Loud and Live it could handle a stream with over 100,000 viewers.

But as we reported ... the live stream for Marc's April 2021 concert was an utter disaster, with folks around the world complaining about staring at nothing, but a blank screen for hours until the singer finally pulled the plug.

In the docs, Loud and Live says more than 100k fans shelled out between $25 and $40 for the live stream ... only for Maestro's streaming platform to completely fail.

Marc's 90-minute concert, which was performed live and recorded, was then released for free the following day on his YouTube account ... the same day Loud and Live says it started issuing refunds.

In the docs, Loud and Live rips Maestro ... claiming the streaming service misrepresented its technological capabilities.

Loud and Live says it suffered a huge financial hit -- paying Marc and Maestro up-front fees, then promoting and financially backing the concert before ultimately losing out on the streaming sales ... so, it's going after Maestro for damages.