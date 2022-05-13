Marc Anthony Engaged to 23-Year-Old Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony popped the question ... and a former Miss Universe contestant said yes!!!

The 53-year-old singer and his 23-year-old fiancé, Nadia Ferreira, announced their engagement Thursday night at a party in Miami.

Nadia, the former Miss Universe Paraguay, showed off her shiny diamond engagement ring on her Instagram story ... tagging Marc in the post, which shows them holding hands.

The engagement comes less than 2 months after Marc and Nadia went IG official ... and about a month after one of Marc's famous ex-wives, Jennifer Lopez, announced her engagement to Ben Affleck.

Marc and Nadia celebrated the occasion with a lavish dinner at Sexy Fish Miami, partying the night away with a small group of friends.

This is Marc's 4th engagement, and the previous three ended in marriage and ultimately divorce. In addition to J Lo, Marc's also been married to Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres and actress Shannon De Lima.

Marc and Jennifer have two kids together, and have remained friends ever since their split in 2011.

Marc's got 6 children from his previous relationships ... so it will be interesting to see if he wants more.