Marc Anthony Invites Couple on Stage for Engagement

Play video content YouTube/Denis Leborgne

Marc Anthony was the MVP of a wedding proposal that went down at one of his concerts ... and we've got it all on video!!!

As you can see, Marc stopped the show and brought the couple up on stage ... and the guy drops to one knee and busts out the ring. The girl says yes and they kiss, as the crowd goes wild and Marc raises his hands in the air.

The man who popped the question, Denis Leborgne, tells TMZ ... Marc is his fiancée's favorite singer and she'd never seen him perform live in concert, so he reached out to Marc's production team, Magnus Media, 14 months ago to set up a big proposal.

Denis says the plans were delayed by the pandemic, but once the world opened up and Marc started touring again, he targeted the Nov. 5 show in Estero, FL.

Marc's production team broke down the plan with Denis the day before the show -- MA would point to him in the crowd, at which point he would propose, but Marc went the extra mile.

Denis says when he and his then-girlfriend, Liz, arrived, they were whisked into the VIP section and she was in shock. When the big moment came, Marc didn't just spotlight them in the crowd ... he invited them up on stage in front of everyone!!!

Marc caught everyone off guard -- you can see in the video, the couple has a little bit of stage fright. Denis says his fiancé was so nervous in front of Marc she told him the name of her employer instead of her name.

At the end of the show, Denis says Marc told them God bless and put his fingers in the shape of a cross ... capping off a night they will never forget.