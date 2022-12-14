Lil Wayne Gets 1st Diamond Certification With 'Lollipop'

Play video content TikTok / @lilwayne

Lil Wayne's signature hit "Lollipop" is now certified DIAMOND by the Recording Industry Association of America ... adding yet another sparkling notch in the Young Money CEO's storied career!!!

After the RIAA announcement Wednesday morning, an appreciative Lil Wayne sent out a video thanking all the 10 million fans who bought the song -- noting it was sales, not streams that got him the Diamond plaque.

"Lollipop" was released as the first single from Wayne's 2008 blockbuster album "Tha Carter 3." The album sold one million records in just a week ... so it's no surprise the party-starter "Lollipop" hit the Diamond mark.

Wayne also sent out a special RIP to the song's collaborator Static Major ... who'd also worked with artists like Aaliyah and Timbaland. Static died from health complications in 2008 shortly before "Lollipop" was released.

"Lollipop" spent a total of 5 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and officially kicked off the digital era of rap singles selling like hotcakes!!!