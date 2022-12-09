YG & Lil Wayne Tribute Slim 400, Dead Homies on 'Miss My Dawgs' Song
12/9/2022 12:55 PM PT
YG is honoring his late friend Slim 400 with help from Lil Wayne on a new sobering track on the one-year anniversary of his murder.
The song "Miss My Dawgs" borrows a script from Wayne's 2004 'Carter 1' track with the RIP vibes and features both rap stars rapping fondly of the lost loved ones using big crimson energy.
YG posts up next to a hearse throughout the black-and-white visual as splices of Slim 400 footage pepper the clip. The video ends with a throwback photo of YG, Slim, Wayne and Meek Mill ... harking back to the good times.
Slim was shot and killed on December 9, 2021 in Inglewood after being confronted in the driveway of a residence.
TMZ Hip Hop broke the story over the summer ... Inglewood police arrested a man and woman in connection to Slim 400's death and charged them with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and accessory after the fact, respectively.
YG showed Wayne his appreciation for the collab by gifting him with a diamond-encrusted 4Hunnid label chain ... and fans can anticipate hearing the song live.
The Bompton rapper is going on The Red Cup Tour next year with OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr and his 4Hunnid artists Day Sulan and D3szn!!!