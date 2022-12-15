Woman Dies After Going Overboard on Cruise Ship, Coast Guard Finds Body

A woman has died after going overboard on a cruise ship traveling from the Bahamas to Florida.

A rep for the U.S. Coast Guard tells TMZ they were alerted about a 36-year-old female who'd gone overboard on the MSC Meraviglia early Thursday morning about 18 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral in FL.

From there, we're told the Coast Guard sent out both a helicopter and search boat to find the woman ... and her body was located a short time later.

A passenger onboard tells us the ship was traveling from Ocean Cay in The Bahamas to Port Canaveral when the incident happened.

According to the passenger, a staffer on the cruise ship said the woman jumped ... but we have not yet confirmed that info.

A rep for MSC tells us, "Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter. We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected."

