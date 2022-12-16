Pop Warner Investigating Racial Slurs Hurled At Team ... In Postgame Incident

Play video content TMZSports.com

Pop Warner has launched an investigation into a disgusting incident following a tournament game ... in which coaches were targeted with racial slurs by a man affiliated with the opposing team.

It all went down hours after the Hamden Hurricanes (CT) beat the Highlands Ranch Mountain Lions (CO) in the Div. 2 12U quarterfinals of the Pop Warner National Championships on Dec. 3 ... when coaches on both teams ran into each other at the hotel they were staying at in Orlando.

In the footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, the Hamden coaches are clearly trying to distance themselves from the Highlands Ranch staffers ... with one man explaining they were told by the "higher ups" to avoid any interaction.

Sources tell us the reason behind the tense interaction was due to coaches and fans of Highlands Ranch allegedly yelling racially charged words at Hamden, a team that consists of mostly Black players, throughout the game.

In the video, a Highlands Ranch coach continues to try to talk to adults with Hamden ... but they repeatedly say they aren't interested in talking, as they "have more s*** to lose."

Eventually, Hamden leaves the area ... and that's when a man -- who we're told is affiliated with the Highlands Ranch team -- hurled out the racial slurs ... referring to them as "f***ing n*****s."

Pop Warner released a statement to TMZ Sports ... saying, "The disturbing behavior shown in the video is inconsistent with our code of conduct and the expectations we have of our adult volunteers."

The org. says it will conduct an investigative hearing on the matter next week ... and if the person in the video is, in fact, affiliated with a PW team, they will face discipline -- including suspension.

"One thing is clear: the abhorrent conduct and language exhibited in this video are unacceptable," Pop Warner added. "Our organization is committed to a safe, inclusive, and positive environment for all young people and their families."