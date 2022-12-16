'The Boys' Drops Homelander NFTs Mocking Donald Trump Trading Cards

Donald Trump's getting jabbed over his digital trading cards -- the folks behind Amazon Prime's "The Boys" are taking his idea and turning it into satirical gold.

The Twitter account for Vought International -- the media conglomerate on the TV show that uses superhumans for profit -- posted its version of expensive cards Thursday, not coincidentally, just as Trump unveiled his $99 self-portraits.

The "company" promoted the Homelander-themed collection, writing, "Celebrate our greatest hero's life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still can!"

In case you missed it, Vought's referring to Trump's NFT announcement ... showing off a ton of edited pics of him in a wide variety of action scenarios.

You can imagine, the Internet's having a field day ... and "The Boys" crew decided to join the fun.

One of Trump's trading cards showed him as a superhero, which looked like an obvious play off the TV show's Homelander character -- and probably prompted 'Boys' creators to drop their mock NFT.

This was bound to happen ... 'Boys' executive producer Eric Kripke's been very open about the fact they based Homelander on Trump -- something fans of the show have clearly seen.

The series revolves around a company with an endless amount of power that subliminally runs the world -- and draws direct parallels to the battle between woke folks and conservatives.