'Till' Star Jalyn Hall Says Emmett Till Movie Is A Movement, Will Get Justice
12/16/2022 7:36 AM PT
'Till' star Jalyn Hall says the film about Emmett Till is more than just art ... it's a form of activism and he's certain justice will be served, no matter how long it takes.
We got the 15-year-old Thursday outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and asked about the importance of sharing Emmett's story, whose death shocked so many when he was brutally killed in 1955 and a photo of his badly beaten body was made public.
Jalyn tells us he believes the movie will work as a movement, telling us filmmaker Keith Beauchamp worked on the project for 30 years, gathering missing evidence to create the movie.
If you didn't know, there's been a recent push to have Carolyn Bryant Donham indicted for accusing Emmett of whistling at her in a convenience store in 1955. Her claim led to a group of white men beating, mutilating and shooting Till in the head.
New evidence was recently uncovered -- including a 1955 arrest warrant with Donham's name on it for possibly lying about her encounter with Emmett -- but a grand jury declined to indict her.
That doesn't bother Hall though, who tells us justice has no expiration date. He says 'Till' shows the world what's missing ... and he's confident Justice will be served.