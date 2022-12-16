'Till' Star Jalyn Hall Says Emmett Till Movie Is A Movement, Will Get Justice

Play video content TMZ.com

'Till' star Jalyn Hall says the film about Emmett Till is more than just art ... it's a form of activism and he's certain justice will be served, no matter how long it takes.

We got the 15-year-old Thursday outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and asked about the importance of sharing Emmett's story, whose death shocked so many when he was brutally killed in 1955 and a photo of his badly beaten body was made public.

Jalyn tells us he believes the movie will work as a movement, telling us filmmaker Keith Beauchamp worked on the project for 30 years, gathering missing evidence to create the movie.

If you didn't know, there's been a recent push to have Carolyn Bryant Donham indicted for accusing Emmett of whistling at her in a convenience store in 1955. Her claim led to a group of white men beating, mutilating and shooting Till in the head.

New evidence was recently uncovered -- including a 1955 arrest warrant with Donham's name on it for possibly lying about her encounter with Emmett -- but a grand jury declined to indict her.