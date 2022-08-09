Mississippi Grand Jury Declines to Indict Emmett Till Accuser Over Killing

Emmett Till's accuser will likely NOT face criminal charges over his lynching -- because a grand jury in Mississippi just determined there wasn't enough evidence to indict her.

88-year-old Carolyn Bryant Donham skirted what many say would've been justice Tuesday when a Leflore County grand jury declined to hand down an indictment, charging her in connection with the 1955 killing of the 14-year-old Till ... which rocked the nation.

Local prosecutors presented newly discovered evidence in the case -- including an old arrest warrant with Donham's name on it from back then -- but after 7 hours of listening ... the jurors felt it wasn't sufficient to bring forth any charges.

Kidnapping and manslaughter were on the table for Donham. The unearthed arrest warrant from 1955 -- which also included the names of the men who were ultimately tried and acquitted -- was never executed, so Donham was never taken into custody at the time or charged with any crime.

Remember, her accusation that Emmett whistled at her in a convenience store is what triggered the atrocity.

There are conflicting accounts as to how Donham sees her role in the Till tragedy ... some claim she has recanted and said she never intended for things to escalate as much as they did, but she's denied that on several occasions. Emmett's family has been calling for her to pay for what she started, but now ... it seems she'll escape prosecution.

The Mississippi Attorney General has already gone on record to say he will not be reopening the case, kicking the matter down to the county.