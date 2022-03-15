Emmett Till's Cousin Appreciates Taraji P. Henson's Spotlight On Jussie Smollett

Taraji P. Henson thinks there's a parallel between Jussie Smollett and Emmett Till -- and wouldn't you know it ... the late teen's own family agrees.

Emmett's cousin, Deborah Watts, the co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, tells us Taraji's heart is in the right place -- namely, that Black people and other POC are unfairly treated in the criminal justice system.

Taraji made the point while Jussie is serving jail time for a crime that wasn't violent ... nobody did any time (or was even found guilty) in Emmett's case all those years ago, suggesting race was at play in how Jussie was sentenced.

Watts doesn't quite make that leap -- not wanting to comment on the fairness of Jussie's conviction.

Big picture ... she absolutely agrees that BIPOC are disproportionately incarcerated compared to white people for the same sorts of offenses -- something she says is proven in data ... and something she thinks Taraji was trying to spotlight.

To that end ... Watts tells us she appreciates TPH's support and for getting Emmett's name back into the public, because his case was never officially solved.

