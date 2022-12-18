Dog the Bounty Hunter Selling Colorado Mansion

Same One From the Show!!!

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his new wife are officially saying goodbye to Colorado ... we've learned they're selling their sprawling home on the front range.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... Dog and Francie listed their Castle Rock mansion for $1.5 million -- the same one featured on Dog's TV shows, which we're guessing adds some appeal for a potential buyer.

The 6-bed 5-bath pad comes with lots of cool features -- such as an entertainment room, a home theater and a covered patio with hot tub.

Outdoor entertaining's a must with the breathtaking views of Colorado's mountains that come with this place!

This is the same home where Dog lived with his previous wife, Beth, before she died in 2019 from cancer.

Dog and Francie have been living full-time in Florida, and we're told they plan to stay there. Guess they're suckers for warm weather and lack of state income tax.