Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' California Ranch Sells for $2.85 Million

After 3 Decades in the Fam

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' longtime family home in Central California has a brand new owner ... we've learned it just sold.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Debbie and Carrie's ranch in Creston -- which is about 3 hours north of L.A. in San Luis Obispo County -- sold Thursday for the asking price of $2.85 million.

The famous mother and daughter had owned the ranch for the last 30 years.

We're told Debbie's son and Carrie's brother, Todd, put the 7-bed, 8-bath home up for sale back in September.

The 44-acre estate comes with all the extras you'd imagine for Hollywood royalty, including a library, bar and a private screening room ... where the fam enjoyed its 5,000-movie library of Hollywood classics.

The living room features a showcase grand piano used by Debbie and all the great crooners who performed in her Las Vegas showroom.

There are 2 separate buildings from the main house that include a recording studio, office and storage space -- all totaling 17,000 square feet!!!

The property is tucked away in a private valley with native deer, a natural spring and access to geothermal and solar power.

As we've reported, a portion of Carrie's ashes were placed in a coffin and buried alongside Debbie in 2017 ... as they sadly passed away only one day apart.