Tom Cruise Freefalls Out of Airplane in New 'Mission: Impossible' Promo

Tom Cruise is capping off a great year with an even better video -- showing the dude dropping like a rock out of an airplane ... yet another teaser to his latest action flick.

The legendary actor posted the stunning footage Sunday, where we see him sitting on the edge of what looks like a biplane next to director Christopher McQuarrie -- who's helming these next couple of 'Mission: Impossible' movies and has cameo'd in all these wild clips.

Tom gives thanks to all the moviegoers who hit theaters this year -- especially as it pertains to his blockbuster smash hit, 'Top Gun: Maverick' -- and says he hopes they do the same for his next two movies, "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning' Pt. 1 and 2.

Suddenly, McQuarrie tells him they're running short on time and have to get this shot ... which prompts Tom to bid him farewell and fall backwards, without so much as a flinch.

What happens next is something to behold ... a close-up shot showing TC casually freefalling. He continues to talk to the cam, saying it's the honor of a lifetime to continue to entertain audiences on the big screen. Eventually, he breaks from the camera and falls further.

Ya gotta imagine he's gonna activate his parachute at some point ... but we never see it happen on the screen, leaving us on a literal cliffhanger.

Between this and the airplane nosedive he was riding passenger to a while back ... it's hard to say which is the crazier stunt. In any case, it's clear Tom's still doing all his own work.