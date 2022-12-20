Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Look-Alikes Hired for Kay Jewelers Commercial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look like they teamed up with Kay Jewelers to shoot a commercial ... at least at first glance, but the actors are just dead ringers for the Sussexes.

The TV advertisement has been causing a stir online, with lots of folks saying they thought the man and woman hawking a necklace in the commercial were actually Harry and Meghan ... but it's not them.

The Duke and Duchess doppelgängers nuzzle up against each other before the man places a diamond necklace around her neck and then they share a kiss ... that's Kay's thing, of course.

But, the camera angles, editing and lighting certainly try to make the actors look like the real deal.

Kudos to the production crew, because it's no wonder so many people are doing double takes -- and the timing of Kay's move is no coincidence.

As you know, there's a new six-hour "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries that's super popular right now ... plus, Harry's memoir drops next month.