Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!

12/21/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 17
Launch Gallery
GUESS WHO! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this holiday fan was stringing on his guitar and singing in his Southern twang voice, he was growing up in Delhi, Louisiana, playing baseball and earning himself a college scholarship at Northeast Louisiana University.

When this cool guy is performing on stage, it's his main objective "Just To See You Smile" and enjoy the show! Aside from having a successful music career, he also has dabbled in acting, and he starred in a classic holiday film alongside Sandra Bullock and Lily Collins.

Need one more hint? He's collaborated on songs with Taylor Swift!

Can you guess who he is? 

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later