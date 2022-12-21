Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!

Before this holiday fan was stringing on his guitar and singing in his Southern twang voice, he was growing up in Delhi, Louisiana, playing baseball and earning himself a college scholarship at Northeast Louisiana University.

When this cool guy is performing on stage, it's his main objective "Just To See You Smile" and enjoy the show! Aside from having a successful music career, he also has dabbled in acting, and he starred in a classic holiday film alongside Sandra Bullock and Lily Collins.