Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!
12/21/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this holiday fan was stringing on his guitar and singing in his Southern twang voice, he was growing up in Delhi, Louisiana, playing baseball and earning himself a college scholarship at Northeast Louisiana University.
When this cool guy is performing on stage, it's his main objective "Just To See You Smile" and enjoy the show! Aside from having a successful music career, he also has dabbled in acting, and he starred in a classic holiday film alongside Sandra Bullock and Lily Collins.
Need one more hint? He's collaborated on songs with Taylor Swift!