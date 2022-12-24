Gwyneth Paltrow & Daughter Apple Wear Bikinis at Beach in Barbados

The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree -- and in Gwyneth Paltrow's case ... we mean that literally, especially after seeing these shots of them hitting the beach for the holidays.

The actress flew down to Barbados just ahead of Christmas this week, and it seems she and her brood are enjoying a sun-kissed winter season in the Caribbean -- perfect for taking a dip, which she and the rest of the crew did ... 18-year-old Apple Martin included.

GP's one and only daughter was tagging along with mom ... and just like Gwyneth, Apple was also rocking a two-piece bikini for their splash-fest in the water.

Gotta say ... both Gwyneth and Apple look really good, from the front and the back! Definitely better than what a lot of us can say around this time of the year -- when the eggnog is flowing and the stuffed turkey is making its way around nonstop.

Now, there were other people in their group that we can't quite identify -- including an older man who was with them, but definitely wasn't GP's hubby, Brad Falchuck. It might be grandpa or something ... but in any case, it looks like a sweet vacation getaway.