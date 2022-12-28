Biggest Real Estate 2022

2022 has been a big year on many fronts ... take a look at the most lavish real estate stories of the year with some of the most eye-popping price tags.

For starters, Byron Allen set a record when he broke the bank on his $100 Malibu mansion ... spending the most money an African American has ever spent on a home in the U.S.!!

Mark Wahlberg and Cher were among other celebs to list their homes ... they both asked for nearly $90M. Adam Levine also sought to make a huge profit, selling the home he snagged from Ben Affleck.

Remember, Ex-Disney CEO, Michael Eisner listed his massive Malibu mansion with a draw-dropping, record-breaking price tag of $225 million ... yeah, the one with 9 buildings that sits right on the beach!!

BTW, he could increase his wealth by 25% just by selling this bad baby.

You'll recall, "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin relisted his Bev Hills estate with a huge discount ... which, still came with a $60 million price tag. It sits on the property where the Manson family notoriously murdered Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Steven Parent, Wojciech Frykowski and Jay Sebring back in 1969. It's a true beaut, despite the dark past!

Adele didn't go easy on her pockets when she scooped up Sylvester Stallone's lavish estate, and plunked down a whopping $58M!!