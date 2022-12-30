'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Died From Heart Disease

David Robinson, one of Dog the Bounty Hunter's partners for years and the star of "Dog's Most Wanted," died from heart issues.

David's wife, Brooke Robinson, tells TMZ ... the family just got the autopsy report back and it says the 50-year-old died from critical coronary artery disease.

TMZ broke the story ... David collapsed Nov. 30 during a Zoom call and he died in his wife's arms despite lifesaving maneuvers being performed.

David's wife tells us his death has left a void and hole in her life that can never be repaired ... and she says only God knows why David died so abruptly.

David worked closely with Dog on "Dog's Most Wanted" ... tracking down fugitives of Dog's choosing.

Brooke is remembering David for "his smile that would light up the world, his amazing laugh, and just how generous and caring he was."