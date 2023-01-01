'Modest Mouse' Drummer Jeremiah Green Dead at 45 from Cancer

Jeremiah Green, co-founder and drummer for Modest Mouse, has died just days after the band announced he was battling stage 4 cancer.

The group made the announcement on New Year's Eve, saying ... "I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

As we reported, Jeremiah was in treatment for cancer and all indications were it was going well. The band had asked fans to think of Jeremiah because they felt the positive energy would work.

Jeremiah and Isaac Brock found the group in 1992 and for the most part -- except for a short break in 2003 -- Green stayed in the band.

He was listed as #37 of the top 50 best rock drummers by Stylus Mag.

The bad had success ... it was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy's in 2005.

Modest Mouse released 7 albums, including "This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About." Music aside, it's one of the best titles ever! Some of their songs, including, "Lampshades on Fire," "Float On," "Ocean Breathes Salty," and "Dashboard" were especially popular.