Foo Fighters Moving Forward as Band After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Taylor Hawkins' death has loomed large in the world of the Foo Fighters for much of 2022 -- but as the new year fast approaches, the band says they're moving forward as a unit.

A message was posted to FF's socials Saturday, serving as a tribute to their late drummer ... who died earlier this spring while overseas. It's a heartfelt note honoring Taylor, but it also seems to be a sign of the next chapter for Dave Grohl and co. as they head into 2023.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Their post reads, "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

They go on to explain that their band was formed 27 years ago as a representation of what it has come to be through their fanbase and peers -- a music community for people to express all the highs and lows of life ... for which Foo Fighters say they're eternally grateful.

FF adds, "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were -- and without Taylor, we know we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -- and we will soon -- he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

In other words, Foo Fighters is going to continue performing ... and it appears they're going to replace Taylor on percussion. As for who that may end up being, it remains to be seen.

Play video content F Cruz DG

The band has been doing several shows over the past few months to pay their respects for Taylor ... and there have been a lot of drummers who've filled in, including Dave himself ... and even Taylor's own son, Oliver, stepped up during one performance.

The tribute shows have spanned the globe, but now ... it appears Foo Fighters is ready to turn the page. It's a tough decision obviously -- while they could just as easily shutter the band, the fact is ... they're still incredibly popular and in high demand among music lovers.

Taylor died in Colombia in March. Medical experts say a number of substances were found in his system, and his death was reportedly ruled as an overdose by the authorities there.

He was 50.