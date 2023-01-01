J Lo, Khloe, Kylie, Bad Bunny Celebrating the New Year

Here's How We Rang in 2023!!!

Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year in traditional fashion, sippin' the bubbly as the clock struck 12, and she was not alone.

Tons of celebs put on their Saturday/Sunday finest and mugged for the cam. Khloe Kardashian rocked 2023 shades, in case anyone forgot what year we were entering.

Bad Bunny stripped it all down to the essentials ... partying with a red solo cup.

David Beckham and fam celebrated with fireworks, while Gwyneth Paltrow escaped L.A.'s cement jungle for a tropical vacay with her brood.

Courteney Cox got all sentimental, planting a big smooch on BF Johnny McDaid, and Nick Carter dined with friends at Carbone in Vegas.

There were more ... Kylie and Kendall Jenner grabbed some grub with pals Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou in Aspen after a day of skiing.