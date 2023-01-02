Ja Morant Fan Sobs Tears Of Joy As Grizzlies Star Gifts Him Signed Sneakers

Play video content

Amazing moment in Memphis on Sunday night ... Ja Morant gifted a kid the shoes off his feet following a game -- and the act was so generous, it brought the youngster to tears!!

The emotional scene happened after Ja and the Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings, 118-108 ... when Morant saw 9-year-old Zander Carr holding a sign that read, "Ready to JAM out in my JA 1's #summer2023."

The 23-year-old NBA superstar took off his pink, Ja 1 Nike kicks ... and walked over to the kid -- who was already sobbing at the up-close site of the Memphis point guard.

9-year-old Zander Carr just became one of the lucky few in the world with a pair of Ja 1s. Cool postgame moment after Grizzlies beat Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/T1Dh0q8tyC — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) January 2, 2023 @mgiannotto

Eventually, Ja signed the shoes and gave Carr a hug -- which turned the youngster into a complete puddle of emotions.

Check out the video the Grizzlies posted of the interaction -- it's pretty awesome!!

Carr's mom, Krissi, could be heard in the clip in complete disbelief ... telling Morant the game was her son's birthday present. The three ultimately posed for a photo ... before Morant headed back to the locker room.

FYI, the kicks Carr got are Ja's debut sneakers with Nike ... that were released on Christmas Day. Morant had dedicated the new signature sneakers to his 3-year-old daughter, Kaari, whose name is actually imprinted on the inner half of the shoe.

