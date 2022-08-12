Ja Morant Takes Tequila Shots With Newlyweds At Jewelry Store

Ja Morant knows the perfect way to celebrate a marriage -- the NBA star congratulated a newlywed couple he met at a jewelry store this week with shots of Casamigos!!!

It all went down on Thursday at the famous Icebox store in Atlanta ... which happens to be Ja's go-to spot when it comes to coppin' new bling.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was doin' just that when a couple pulled up ... and Morant realized they had a lot to celebrate.

You can see in the video ... a staffer introduced Morant to the newlyweds, which resulted in downing some Casamigos.

"Congrats! Congrats! Congrats!" Morant said. "I got some tequila shots if y'all wanna take some."

Of course, the new husband and wife didn't turn down his offer ... and they all came together for a toast.

"Congrats to y'all," Morant said. "One day I hope I can get married."

Play video content Icebox

BTW, this ain't the first time the 23-year-old took down some tequila at Icebox ... in April, during his $55k shopping spree, Morant had some Don Julio with Gunna.