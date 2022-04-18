Ja Morant Gets Iced-Out Bread Gang Chain From Moneybagg Yo After Game 1

Play video content

Moneybagg Yo kept his word to ice-out Ja Morant with a Bread Gang Chain ... and gave it to the Memphis Grizzlies star after Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs!

As we previously reported, the Memphis rapper and Morant have been cool since last season ... and Moneybagg Yo copped a diamond BGC chain last week for the NBA All-Star.

"Come get yo trophy" Moneybagg Yo said last week. "Proud of ya bra #Big12."

It seems Ja didn't have much time to go get his gift with the playoffs starting ... so Big Bagg pulled up.

You can see the "Time Today" rapper sitting courtside at the Timberwolves-Grizzlies game on Saturday at FedExForum ... and Yo gave Morant the BGC pendant right on the court after the game.

FYI, the Grizzlies actually lost after the T'Wolves beat them 130-117 ... and one fan questioned Moneybagg why he would still give Morant the new bling if he took a L.

"U have to except yo losses like u do yo winnings," the 30-year-old rapper said.

"Either way, it go he a champ to me. He been putting on for our city regardless."

The 22-year-old guard did go off in Game 1 with 32 points and the 2nd overall pick in the 2019 draft has led the Grizzlies to their second consecutive playoff appearance.