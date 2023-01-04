Bryan Kohberger Tells Family He Loves Them at Extradition Hearing

Bryan Kohberger had an emotional moment at his extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania ... telling his family he loved them right before he was hauled back to jail.

The suspected killer of four college students had just agreed to waive extradition in Monroe County, PA, and be sent back to Idaho to face murder and burglary charges stemming from the brutal November knife attack.

As police escorted him in handcuffs out of the courtroom, Kohberger reportedly turned to his family seated in the gallery and mouthed the words, "I love you." Throughout the proceeding, his parents and two sisters appeared upset, crying at times. There was also a moment where Kohberger locked eyes with his father, nodding at him in acknowledgment.

CNN said Kohberger looked back at his dad again and peered over at his family another time, cracking a faint smile. After the judge informed Kohberger of the homicide charges, his mom broke down and wept in her daughter's shoulder, prompting a court officer to bring over a Kleenex.

Following the hearing, Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher Paris told reporters ... Kohberger will be shipped back to Latah County, ID, within 10 days after officials iron out the logistics for transporting the accused murderer. Paris could not pinpoint an exact date for the extradition ... but, in the meantime, Kohberger will be cooling his heels inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

As we reported, Kohberger was arrested last Friday at his parent's home in Effort, PA, and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. He's accused of breaking into an off-campus house in Moscow, ID, and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. All four victims attended the University of Idaho. Police have not established a motive in the case.