Ken Block's Daughter Devastated Over Rally Racer's Death ... 'I Lost My Best Friend'

The daughter of rally star Ken Block is speaking for the first time since her dad's fatal snowmobile crash on Monday, penning an emotional post about her dad, calling him her "best friend."

Lia, 16, shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday evening showing her and her famous dad walking side by side in their racing gear.

"Yesterday I didn't just lose my father, I lost my best friend," Lia wrote, "He was truly my whole world and the only person I ever looked up to."

"No matter what I did he was always there to support me. I can't believe how fast he was taken from all of us."

Lia continued, saying her dad -- who was also the co-founder of DC Shoes -- was an amazing person who accomplished so much in his 55 years of life.

"He always did what he loved no matter what, right up to the last second, and always was there for me and my siblings and my mom whenever we did what we loved," Lia said.

"He was one of the most amazing people in the world, not to mention the best dad I could have ever asked for. I will strive every single day to make you proud. I love you to the moon and back kenny boi. ❤️ #kb43ver"

Lia is one of Block and his wife Lucy's three children ... and she was following in her dad's footsteps in racing.

In fact, on the day of Block's death, he posted an IG photo of Lia and her new '85 Audi Ur Quattro.

"Will her newly-refinished vintage Audi finally do a donut?" Block said in the caption hours before his death.

According to the post, he was supposed to go Live on YouTube with Lia to show off her new whip Tuesday, but never got the chance.