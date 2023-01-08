BTK Says Bryan Kohberger Shares His Serial Killer Attributes

The BTK serial killer says Bryan Kohberger shares some of his traits, and that one of his own attacks -- a quadruple homicide -- is eerily similar to the Idaho student slayings.

Dennis Rader -- who gave himself the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill," tells TMZ in a new email he believes Kohberger would lie in wait for his victims, stalking them and casing their home. All of this, BTK says, was "much like I did," referencing Kohberger's "dark mind," which he can relate to.

BTK also pointed out chilling parallels between his brutal 1974 murders of the Otero family in Kansas and the four slain University of Idaho students, whom Kohberger has been charged with fatally stabbing in an off-campus home.

"Murder four, much like the Oteros, up close and personal stabbed," BTK wrote, although he asphyxiated four Otero family members after tying them up in their Wichita house.

He went on to mention that Kohberger left DNA at the crime scene just like he did at the Otero house, leaving his semen on one victim's body. It took police years to link BTK to the crimes after advancements in DNA technology. However, Kohberger was soon connected to the Idaho homicides after his DNA was found on a knife sheath, cops said.

Lastly, BTK tells us Kohberger "may have killed by Fantasy Homicide. Which I did!" Of course, BTK was referring to his police confession that he murdered 10 people because of his sexual fantasies. Idaho detectives have not disclosed Kohberger's motive and he denies any wrongdoing.

