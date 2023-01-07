BTK Serial Killer Says Bryan Kohberger Never Contacted Him

The notorious BTK serial killer is pouring cold water on the idea -- floated by his own daughter -- that he has a link to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

BTK fired off an email to TMZ from prison after we reached out to him about a recent NewsNation article ... claiming Kohberger may have communicated with him through DeSales University professor Katherine Ramsland.

Kohberger, a Washington State University grad student, had previously studied at DeSales under Ramsland, who's also a famous true crime author and penned a book about the BTK killer.

In his January 5 message to us, BTK says, "No on Kohberger all around," in response to his daughter, Kerri Rawson, telling NN reporter Brian Entin she was "pretty shocked" there was "potentially a connection to my father."

Rawson also said she thought Bryan was likely influenced by BTK since he studied under Ramsland.

On this point, BTK agreed, stating, "I had thought some one may have study me." He also gave props to the Idaho investigators for nabbing a suspect, meaning Kohberger.

BTK went on to share his personal torment about not connecting with his family. "My family don't communicate with me at all. I love them all very much and [would] be happy if one did."

As you know ... BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) killed ten people during his sexually motivated, sadomasochistic rampage in Wichita, Kansas, from 1974 to 1991. He wrote taunting letters to the media, giving himself the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."

He was finally captured in 2005 and confessed to the slayings, leading to his conviction. He is currently serving ten life sentences -- one for each of his murders.