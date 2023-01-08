'Remember The Titans' Star Wood Harris Reveals Top 4 Football Movies Of All Time

Play video content TMZSports.com

Listen up, movie buffs -- Wood Harris, a staple in some of the biggest sports flicks ever -- is giving TMZ Sports a list of his top football movies of all time... and, yes, "Remember The Titans" did make his cut!!

The 53-year-old, who famously played Julius Campbell in the legendary 2000 Denzel Washington film, broke down his four favorite pigskin-themed features with us out in LA this week ... and there weren't too many shockers.

Harris started with "Remember the Titans" -- before moving on to "Any Given Sunday" and "Rudy."

The actor then kicked around a few movies like "The Blind Side" and "Invincible" -- before ultimately giving his final nod to "The Waterboy."

Not a bad list at all -- but "Varsity Blues," "The Replacements," "Jerry Maguire" and "The Longest Yard" certainly have their arguments.