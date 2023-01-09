Prince Harry Reveals Meghan & Kate's Angry Text Exchange Over Wedding Dresses

Prince Harry is bringing receipts to back Meghan Markle's claim that it's Kate Middleton who made her cry -- not the other way around -- during an argument about dresses the week of Harry and Meg's wedding.

Harry reportedly shares the 2018 text messages between the duchesses in his new book "Spare" ... saying it started when Kate reached out to Meghan ... complaining about the fit of baby Charlotte's dress for the wedding. According to him, Kate texted, "Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."

Apparently, the dress was sewn by hand to specific measurements without fitting ... and Harry explained it definitely rubbed Meghan the wrong way, who -- as you might remember -- had been dealing with a lot of drama with her father staging paparazzi pics.

Prince Harry says Meghan eventually wrote back, "I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP [Kensington Palace]. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?"

He says they went back and forth via text, with Kate insisting all the dresses for the wedding needed to be remade, instead of just getting Charlotte's altered. In one of the texts, Kate allegedly said she'd consulted her own wedding planner about the whole mess!

In the end, Kate agreed to get Charlotte's dress fitted ... but the interaction left his wife sobbing on the floor, 4 days before she walked down the aisle.

