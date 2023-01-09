Rising Undefeated MMA Star Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee Dead At 18

Rising undefeated MMA star Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee -- who competed in ONE Championship in Asia -- passed away last month, her family announced. She was only 18.

Lee's older sister, MMA fighter Angela, broke the sad news via Instagram on Saturday ... saying Victoria died on Dec. 26.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," Angela said in the caption.

"We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same."

Angela added her baby sister was the best person she knew ... and she was beautiful inside and out.

"We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time."

Lee was an up-and-coming mixed martial artist ... but recently put her career on hold to focus on graduating from high school.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said she was an "extraordinary martial arts prodigy" and "watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being."

"I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was. May you rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you."

Victoria was also a Junior World Champion ... and IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.

Besides Angela, Victoria's brothers -- Christian and Adrian -- are also MMA fighters.

Lee had an undefeated record of 3-0 and dedicated her last win to her parents.

"I am so lucky to have such incredible parents," Lee said in an IG post. "This victory goes 100% to you mom and dad."