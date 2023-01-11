Hollywood's Young Stars Hit the Town After Golden Globes
1/11/2023 7:20 AM PT
Hollywood partying seems to be a young man's (and woman's) game in 2023 -- which is exactly why you mostly saw a bunch of 20-somethings out on the town post-Golden Globes.
There were a few after-parties Tuesday following the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton ... but it doesn't look like too many of the old-timers were in tow for those -- on the contrary, it was a bunch of whippersnappers who ended up attending, including some winners for the night.
First, we had the shindig at the Chateau Marmont ... where Austin Butler, Addison Rae, Dixie D'Amelio, Dakota Fanning, Darren Criss, Lil Nas X, Milly Alcock, Kara Del Toro, Tyler, the Creator, Kaia Gerber and others came flocking to continue the Globes celebration.
Elsewhere in Bev Hills, we had a somewhat rare Salma Hayek sighting at Tommy's -- and it looks like Steven Spielberg was out and about as well. But, that's just really all there was in the over-40 group ... seems like everyone else turned in early for the evening.
New parents A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted painting the town red ... but they kept things relatively low-key, going to Giorgio Baldi -- without a lot of the Globes crowd in tow.
It could be the crappy weather that's to blame for keeping folks off the streets ... frankly, it was cold and damp, so not exactly the greatest conditions to rage. Not to mention the fact that a lot of last night's winners were seasoned OGs, who've been there and done that. 😄