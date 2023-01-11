Hollywood's Young Stars Hit the Town After Golden Globes

Hollywood partying seems to be a young man's (and woman's) game in 2023 -- which is exactly why you mostly saw a bunch of 20-somethings out on the town post-Golden Globes.

There were a few after-parties Tuesday following the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton ... but it doesn't look like too many of the old-timers were in tow for those -- on the contrary, it was a bunch of whippersnappers who ended up attending, including some winners for the night.

Elsewhere in Bev Hills, we had a somewhat rare Salma Hayek sighting at Tommy's -- and it looks like Steven Spielberg was out and about as well. But, that's just really all there was in the over-40 group ... seems like everyone else turned in early for the evening.

New parents A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted painting the town red ... but they kept things relatively low-key, going to Giorgio Baldi -- without a lot of the Globes crowd in tow.