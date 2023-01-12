Braun Strowman, Packers Collab To Honor Waukesha Parade Victim W/ Smackdown Boots

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is teaming up with the Green Bay Packers ... to create a pair of custom boots to honor a young fan who tragically lost his life during the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in 2021.

The Packers shared a video on Thursday ... where the 6'8", nearly 350-pound pro wrestler said he would wear the boots this Friday on Smackdown in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Braun Strowman teamed up with the #Packers to create custom boots to honor a young fan who was a victim in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.



He'll wear the boots this Friday on @WWE #SmackDown in Green Bay & auction them off to benefit those affected.@Adamscherr99 pic.twitter.com/4GPbKA11O0 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 12, 2023 @packers

Strowman, wearing a No.99 Packers jersey in the video, said one of the late victims was a fan of his ... and wished to meet Braun, but that never happened.

The boots, modeled after Braun's conventional WWE footwear, are the Packers' colors -- dark green and gold -- and feature the iconic "G" logo on the side.

Back in 2021, a man drove an SUV through a crowd at the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin ... killing six people and injuring 62 others.

Police arrested Darrell Brooks and charged him with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Brooks was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole last November.

The former WWE champ said the custom Packers boots would be auctioned off ... and all proceeds would be donated to the Waukesha Christmas Parade Foundation.