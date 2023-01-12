Lisa Marie Presley in Critical Condition, On Life Support, In Coma

Lisa Marie Presley is in the Intensive Care Unit, on life support with a temporary pacemaker after suffering cardiac arrest ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

Our sources say Lisa Marie is in an induced coma and in critical condition.

TMZ broke the story ... Lisa Marie was in full cardiac arrest Thursday morning, before paramedics arrived. We're told her housekeeper found Lisa Marie unresponsive in her bedroom, and just as the housekeeper made that discovery her ex-husband, Danny Keough -- with whom Lisa Marie lives -- returned home from taking their kids to school. He administered CPR until paramedics took over.

Paramedics gave her at least one epinephrine shot and her pulse was restored. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Our sources say Lisa Marie had complained early Thursday morning of stomach pains, that got more and more intense. The sources wanted to make clear ... this was NOT a suicide attempt.

Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Riley Keough, are at her bedside.