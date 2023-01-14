Kelly Clarkson's Security Says Stalker Is On Video Violating Restraining Order

Kelly Clarkson's alleged stalker doesn't seem to be following a judge's orders ... her security says the woman keeps showing up at her house ... and they say it's all on video.

Here's the deal ... Kelly's got a temporary restraining order against 56-year-old Huguette Nicole Young, which says Young must stay at least 100 yards away from Kelly's home.

Problem is ... Kelly's security team says Young was caught on camera driving slowly past the singer's home on four different instances over a 10-day period.

Kelly's legal team beelined it to court after her alleged stalker allegedly cruised past the home on Thursday ... and in legal docs, obtained by TMZ, they say Young is the woman on camera driving a Mazda SUV past the house.

Clarkson's camp also says Young is the person on video standing at the edge of Kelly's driveway.

TMZ broke the story ... a judge granted Kelly a temporary restraining order against Young just last month, after Kelly's head of security claimed Young showed up to her home at least 18 times since October, often leaving notes and gifts for Kelly.

Police are involved too ... as we first reported, LAPD's Threat Management Unit is investigating Kelly's alleged stalker.