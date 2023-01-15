Univ. of Georgia OL Devin Willock, Team Staffer Killed In Car Crash

Devin Willock, a redshirt sophomore and offensive lineman for the University of Georgia died in a car crash early Sunday morning, along with UGA staffer ... just hours after the team's national championship parade.

Willock was just 20 years old.

The recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition with Willock and two other passengers south of campus when the vehicle somehow left the road around 2:45 AM Eastern and collided with two poles and several trees, according to police.

Devin was pronounced dead on the scene. LeCroy was transported to the hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The two other passengers were injured ... one seriously.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," the University of Georgia said in a statement.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart also released a statement ... "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate, and was a joy to coach."

"Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

6'7", 335 lbs. Willock, from New Millford, NJ, played in all of Georgia's games this season, including two starts at right guard.

UGA had been celebrating their second consecutive national championship, which they won Monday night after defeating TCU, 65-7, in the title game.