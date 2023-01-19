Aaron Carter Benefit Concert with Backstreet Boys, NSYNC & Others Raises $150K

It was boy band heaven for Aaron Carter fans wanting to honor their favorite pop star while raising money for charity at the same time ... all thanks to an effort organized in part by Aaron's older siblings, Nick and Angel Carter.

Nick, alongside his Backstreet Boy bandmate AJ McLean, NSYNC's Lance Bass, 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons, members from O-Town and LFO all gathered at HEART in West Hollywood.

Play video content On Our Sleeves

Not only did the guys perform some fan favorites, the tribute show also raised $150k for On Our Sleeves -- a charity that works to help children facing mental and emotional health struggles -- with a goal to give every community in America access to free, evidence-informed educational resources, educating families and breaking stigmas.

We're told 100% of the proceeds raised at the show will benefit the charity.

TMZ broke the story, Nick penned a song for Aaron shortly after his death called "Hurts to Love You" ... and he performed it at Wednesday night's benefit show.

Play video content On Our Sleeves