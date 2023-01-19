Art Gallery Owner Arrested For Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose
San Francisco Art Gallery Owner Arrested For Hosing Down Homeless Woman ... D.A. Calls It 'Completely Unacceptable'!!
1/19/2023 6:13 AM PT
The San Francisco art gallery owner caught on video spraying a homeless woman with a hose was arrested Wednesday for the sickly act ... as the District Attorney called his actions "completely unacceptable."
Collier Gwin was taken into police custody Wednesday on an arrest warrant and charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the despicable Jan. 9 incident outside his Foster Gwin Gallery.
The bust comes as a bit of a surprise. You may recall, cops initially said both parties chose not to pursue criminal charges, despite major public outcry for Gwin to face some type of punishment.
A statement regarding Mr. Collier Gwin has been released by District Attorney @BrookeJenkinsSF ⤵️ https://t.co/XpZyLduxqm— SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) January 19, 2023 @SFDAOffice
In any case, the city's District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, announced that police decided to arrest Gwin after reviewing all the evidence.
Jenkins also said, "The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."
She added, "Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop -- two wrongs do not make a right."
As we reported ... Gray was recorded standing outside his gallery, gripping the garden hose while spraying the homeless woman, who was seated on the sidewalk in front, apparently minding her own business. TMZ obtained video showing the woman screaming for Gwin to stop as he tells her to move down the block. The disgusting footage quickly went viral, sparking an angry backlash against Gwin.