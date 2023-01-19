Art Gallery Owner Arrested For Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose

Play video content Tik Tok / @briochesf

The San Francisco art gallery owner caught on video spraying a homeless woman with a hose was arrested Wednesday for the sickly act ... as the District Attorney called his actions "completely unacceptable."

Collier Gwin was taken into police custody Wednesday on an arrest warrant and charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the despicable Jan. 9 incident outside his Foster Gwin Gallery.

The bust comes as a bit of a surprise. You may recall, cops initially said both parties chose not to pursue criminal charges, despite major public outcry for Gwin to face some type of punishment.

A statement regarding Mr. Collier Gwin has been released by District Attorney @BrookeJenkinsSF ⤵️ https://t.co/XpZyLduxqm — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) January 19, 2023 @SFDAOffice

In any case, the city's District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, announced that police decided to arrest Gwin after reviewing all the evidence.

Jenkins also said, "The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."

She added, "Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop -- two wrongs do not make a right."