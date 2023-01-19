Lorenzo Hunt Smacks Mike Richman, Brawl Ensues At BKFC Media Event

Play video content BKFC

Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman, bare knuckle fighting champions, were involved in a full on brawl at a media event promoting their upcoming fight ... after some back and forth smack talk turned physical.

40-year-old Hunt, the BKFC light heavyweight (and cruiserweight, too) champ and 37-year-old Richman, the interim light heavyweight champ, came to blows while promoting their BKFC Knucklemania 3 main event on February 17 in New Mexico.

FYI, former boxing champ Austin Trout and MMA legend Diego Sanchez are also fighting on the card.

The men started jawing at each other, while BKFC founder David Feldman stood in between them attempting to keep the peace.

It didn't work ... at all.

Hunt, done with the talking, smacked Richman right in the face, and the fight was on.

Lorenzo and Mike then began pushing, before ultimately going to the ground.

Peace was eventually restored ... and we're guessing the guys won't soon find themselves in the same room with each other without a whole gang of security.