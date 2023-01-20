Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says George Santos is a Fraud, Unfit to Serve in Congress

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries doesn't want to see George Santos inside the Capitol ever again ... he says the freshman Congressman should resign because he's a fraud who's been caught in too many lies.

The new Democratic leader in the House was on the west coast Friday ... we got him outside WeHo Bistro, and asked about all the heat Rep. Santos is getting, from both sides of the aisle.

Hakeem made it clear he views Santos as a GOP mess, and it's on them to clean it up after backing his campaigns, getting him to D.C. ... and "now the American people are stuck with this fraud."

As you know ... Santos has already been caught in a web of lies after winning the election in November -- he's admitted to lying about his education, work history and family heritage.

He's also accused of scamming a homeless Navy vet out of money earmarked to save his dying dog -- though the Congressman denies it, whatever that's worth.

Earlier this week, a person claiming to be an old friend of Santos posted a 2008 pic which they claim is him in drag at a pride event in Brazil.

Again, Santos denied he's ever been a drag queen and said the media "continues to make outrageous claims about my life."

Members of his own party are calling on Santos to step down, however, Republican leadership in Congress continues to back him.