03 Greedo Gives Music Update From Halfway House After 5-Year Sentence

03 Greedo is finally a free man ... kinda, sorta.

The California rapper got out of prison last week -- paroled after serving 5 years of a 20-year sentence for a drug and weapons conviction -- but says, for now, he'll be living at a halfway house.

It's unclear exactly how long he'll be there, but on IG, he said he wishes he'd recorded more music ahead of going into the bing and yearns to spend time with his daughter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Being in solitary confinement, and limited to just one 5-minute phone call per week, Greedo said he developed a chip on his shoulder, and he can't wait to explode in the studio once he's really free ... hopefully within the next 6 months.

Greedo says only those in the booth or bed with him will be privy to his inner thoughts after being locked up for so long -- but he thanked fans for keeping his name going strong.

Fans were able to whet their appetites for new music on January 9 when "Free 03" dropped -- the new mixtape full of rhymes from prison featuress guest spots from OhGeesy, BlueBucksClan and the late Drakeo The Ruler.