Charlotte FC To Host Memorial Service For Anton Walkes After Fatal Boat Accident

Charlotte FC will honor its beloved soccer player Anton Walkes this week -- with a celebration of life memorial service at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Major League Soccer team released the details on the event ... days after the defender and midfielder tragically died following a boat accident in Miami.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday at CFC's home facility, which holds over 70,000 seats.

"Anton was an incredible father, friend, and teammate, who shared his joy for football and life with all those around him," the team said in a statement.

"We ask that you join us in remembering the impact he had on us all."

The team is asking fans in attendance to wear Charlotte FC merch in Walkes' honor.

As we previously reported, Walkes was found unconscious after a two-boat crash in Miami on Jan 18. Anton was driving one of the vessels.

He was pronounced dead the following morning at a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.

Fans and fellow athletes have paid tribute to the 25-year-old including Lakers' Dennis Schroder who penned a message on his sneakers for the team's Jan. 20 game.

"RIP 🕊️🕊️🕊️ Anton Walkes," Schroder said in an Instagram post, "This Win was for you My dawg. We gonna miss you brother!"

"Hope you in a better place right now & I’m gonna make sure you going to be proud of us all!"